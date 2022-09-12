Showtime to Release THE LINCOLN PROJECT

SHOWTIME TODAY announced THE LINCOLN PROJECT, a five-part docuseries following the members of the Lincoln Project over the course of the 2020 election and its aftermath. The series will premiere on October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and episodes will air back-to-back each Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All five episodes will also release on demand and on streaming platforms for SHOWTIME subscribers on October 7.

Directed by Fisher Stevens (Dirty Money, Before the Flood) and Karim Amer (The Vow, The Great Hack), THE LINCOLN PROJECT follows a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists known publicly as the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America, as they take on the task of "saving democracy" and defeating their own party's sitting president.

Celebrated for their scathing ads and biting social media commentary, the series discovers that their operation is a lot more than what meets the eye, with sophisticated data analytics and voter targeting operations churning away behind the scenes. While working to accomplish their stated goal of "defeating Trumpism," the group is shaken by internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal, and a tidal wave of negative press. As one fight ends, another is afoot - and this time it's personal.

"There has never been a super PAC that has captured the imagination of the general public like the Lincoln Project. They showed us that you could use storytelling and the power of the internet to punch back, and that you could fight a bully by bringing the fight right to their doorstep," said Stevens and Amer. "Like the best verité documentary journeys we had no idea where this story would take us, and we hope in presenting this all-American tale of redemption, power, and betrayals, that viewers can be entertained and galvanized to be more active in protecting the foundations of American democracy at a time when it is more fragile than ever."

The series is produced for SHOWTIME by The Othrs in association with Bloomfish Productions. Producers are Alexander Hyde, Mikaela Beardsley, Allison Berg, Judy Korin and Amy Redford. Executive producers are Karim Amer, Fisher Stevens, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lyn Davis Lear, Vijay Vaidyanathan and Jamie Wolf. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

