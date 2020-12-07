Showtime to Air DESUS & MERO Special Featuring Barack Obama

SHOWTIME announced today that a special episode of DESUS & MERO in which the pair sit down with former President Barack Obama will air Sunday, December 13 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT. Starting December 14, the special episode will be available for free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across multiple Showtime partner platforms. DESUS & MERO just wrapped its second season and, as previously announced, will return for season three in 2021. Each episode of DESUS & MERO features the co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero giving their take on the day's hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

See a preview clip from the interview below.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House on September 22, 2020 and made the New York Times Best Seller List.

. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com , follow on Twitter Instagram and Facebook , and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO

. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com

Photo Credit: Showtime

