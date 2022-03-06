Short Documentary THE FIRST TWENTY: SENSORIUM to Premiere

How might a story be told without language? Visionary composer Paola Prestini teams up with the poet Brenda Shaughnessy - who has a non-verbal son - and choreographer Jerron Herman to create a new multi-sensory opera and impact project challenging the notion of what voice can be.

The short documentary follows the collaborators as they partner with scientists and disability activists to use artificial INTELLIGENCE to voice the main character in a new opera, "Sensorium Ex." The film by Daniel Oxenhandler features interviews with Kristian Martiny, THE HEAD of research at EnactLab, and Jacob Nossell, a disability activist and journalist, on the possibilities for equitable artificial INTELLIGENCE to expand forms of non-verbal or non-typical patterns of speech and voice.

It offers audiences a first look at the upcoming "Sensorium Ex" opera commissioned by Atlanta Opera and Beth Morrison Projects. The First Twenty: Sensorium premieres nationwide Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/TheFirstTwenty and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). Watch the trailer for The First Twenty here.

New clips are available from the episode:

Â·How Artificial INTELLIGENCE informs the opera 'Sensorium Ex': https://youtu.be/ZckTYW8dzfs

Â·How a story can be told without language: https://youtu.be/1Ui8Hy2djn8