Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMâ€¦ IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019

NEW STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, MAY 18

(Check Local Listings)

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Dahlia" - After Brandon teaches basic training to a black Labrador, he prepares Dahlia for life as a service dog for a teenage girl with a rare disorder that causes her joints to dislocate. (New)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"Landing on your Feet" - While working as a visiting vet, Chris meets Misty, a border collie who's had a run-in with a hedge trimmer. Can he repair her nose? Then, Dr. Andrew Marchevsky takes on the case of Mei Mei, a rescued stray with her kneecaps in the wrong place. And, back at his own clinic, Chris races against the clock to help a cat that's fallen from a 30-foot-high window. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"App Light Switch" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the device that can make any light switch or outlet smart; the glass that converts the sun's rays into usable power; the historic concept of a walking office; and advice from our past innovators. (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"The Fisher and the Seal" - Hope works with a rare fisher named Henderson, and the team rescues an underweight baby grey seal. (New)

TAILS OF VALOR

"The Rat Pack" - An Australian shepherd becomes more than a hero to his handler. Plus, the small and furry service animals who are always by your side - rats! (New)

THE INSPECTORS

"The Name Game" - In this look back on season four, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) takes us through an episode when the gang investigated a missing person's cold case. (New)

