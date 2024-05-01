Photos: First look at MTVarts' AND A CHILD SHALL LEAD

In Partnership with: Kenyon College Hillel and Kenyon College Office of Community Partnerships
This is the heroic and true story of children coming of age in Terezin, the “Jewish city” established by the Nazis near Prague as a way station before the death camps. In the face of unspeakable horror, these children use their determination and creativity to build lives filled with hope and beauty — playing, studying, making art, and writing an underground newspaper — all at the peril of being executed. Their actual poems and stories are woven into a fast-paced drama, evoking the universality of children caught in the insanity of war.
Written by Michael Slade, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, Cast: Miroslav Weiss – Mehmet Ali Schubel, Eva Hellerová – Nora Gotschall, Pavel Hoffman – Simon Ryals, Gabriela Winterová – Jillian Snow, Alena Lederová – Sadie Ryals, Martin Löwy – Briggs Swallow, Erik Košek – Zach Cramer, Jana Hellerová – Mollie Jurkowitz, Helena Adelberg – Faith Major, Greta Kantorova – Jenna Jurkowitz, Marta Back – Lanah Andrews, and Rosa Back – Izzy Cook.
Performances are Jan 12 & 13, 7:30 pm, Jan 14, 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2024-season/a-child-shall-lead/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Videos