Photos: First look at MTVarts' AND A CHILD SHALL LEAD

This is the heroic and true story of children coming of age in Terezin, the “Jewish city” established by the Nazis near Prague as a way station before the death camps. In the face of unspeakable horror, these children use their determination and creativity to build lives filled with hope and beauty — playing, studying, making art, and writing an underground newspaper — all at the peril of being executed. Their actual poems and stories are woven into a fast-paced drama, evoking the universality of children caught in the insanity of war.

Written by Michael Slade, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, Cast: Miroslav Weiss – Mehmet Ali Schubel, Eva Hellerová – Nora Gotschall, Pavel Hoffman – Simon Ryals, Gabriela Winterová – Jillian Snow, Alena Lederová – Sadie Ryals, Martin Löwy – Briggs Swallow, Erik Košek – Zach Cramer, Jana Hellerová – Mollie Jurkowitz, Helena Adelberg – Faith Major, Greta Kantorova – Jenna Jurkowitz, Marta Back – Lanah Andrews, and Rosa Back – Izzy Cook.

Performances are Jan 12 & 13, 7:30 pm, Jan 14, 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2024-season/a-child-shall-lead/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

