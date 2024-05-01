Performing Arts Houston Reveals 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Houston has announced its 2024-2025 Season programming.

Season highlights include a new Global Voices Music Series celebrating traditions from around the world and a limited engagement with illusionist Scott Silven that will transform the Eldorado Ballroom into an immersive Scottish Victorian dinner theater. Audiences will also enjoy special events with popular entertainers like author and TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Queer Eye star Tan France, and the newest tour by singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

“This will be a remarkable year of artistic programming,” says Meg Booth, Performing Arts Houston’s President & CEO. “The range of arts on stage reflects the strength of our relationships with artists and partners alike. As those relationships have grown, so have we—and this will be our largest season yet.”

Dance Series programming features legendary artists including Twyla Tharp Dance, celebrating 60 years of revolutionary movement, and Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández, a cultural ambassador who was presented on Performing Arts Houston’s first season in 1966.

With performances for all ages, the Family Series includes a playful Piano Battle between soloists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis and Coco Live-To-Film Concert, the first opportunity for Houston audiences to experience the Disney Pixar film with Orquestra Folclórica Nacional de México performing the score live, presented in both Spanish and English.

Music Series highlights include Baroque stars Les Arts Florissants, crossover group Vitamin String Quartet, and GRAMMY Award winners Sō Percussion. The 5th Annual Mariachi Festival will continue a partnership celebrating our Hispanic culture.

Supporting new works by Houston artists, New/Now, Performing Arts Houston’s commissioning series for local artists, will enter its fourth year. And the newly launched Salazar Arts Internship Program will provide pathways for advanced college students pursuing administrative careers in the arts.

GLOBAL VOICES MUSIC SERIES

New in the 2024-2025 Season, Performing Arts Houston launches a series celebrating diverse arts and performance traditions from around the globe. The inaugural Global Voices Music Series promises events with world-renowned artists, including Aida Cuevas, hailed as “The Queen of Mariachi,” paying homage to Mexico’s legendary Juan Gabriel; GRAMMY-winning sitarist Anoushka Shankar embarking on her latest tour; iconic South African vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo, famed for their collaboration with Paul Simon on his classic Graceland album; Senegalese percussionist Aba Diop, whose ancestral heritage infuses every rhythm of his music; and the drumming ensemble Kodō, offering a glimpse into the powerful musical perfections of an old-world Japan.

“We believe exposure to artistic traditions from around the world strengthens our sense of community and citizenry,” says Meg Booth. “Sharing culture helps us grow and understand the world. That’s an important reason why we wanted to establish this new series. And the other reason is these artists are just flat-out amazing. These are the kinds of artists and performances that people remember when they recall the best arts moments of their lives. We invite everyone to experience what that’s like.”





SCOTT SILVEN’S AT THE ILLUSIONIST’S TABLE

Following sold-out engagements in New York City and around the globe, illusionist Scott Silven brings his immersive experience At the Illusionist’s Table to Houston this September. The dance hall of the newly renovated Eldorado Ballroom will be transformed into a Scottish Victorian dining theater promising an evening of storytelling, fine dining, and mind-bending illusions.

Capped at just 28 guests per performance across the two-week engagement, reservations will be limited. Each ticket includes a curated whiskey tasting and prix fixe meal crafted by James Beard Award finalist Chris Williams, with wine pairing options available for a more bespoke experience.





TUDOR FAMILY DANCE SERIES

The 2024-2025 Season presents a dynamic range of dance forms, showcasing the artistry of soloists and visionary choreographers alongside productions inspired by diverse musical genres and cultural traditions.

Renowned tap dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher and pianist and composer Conrad Tao unite for Counterpoint, a program exploring the interplay between their respective art forms. Works by Bach, Art Tatum, Arnold Schoenberg and more incite the creativity of the two former prodigies. Threading the entire evening together is a work that itself bridges traditions and styles—Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Counterpoint will feature an Opening Night Party add-on, inviting audience members to join the artists onstage for a ticketed post-performance reception in support of Performing Arts Houston’s Education & Community programs.

Returning for the for the first time in more than two decades, Twyla Tharp Dance commemorates the visionary choreographer’s 60-year career milestone with a Diamond Jubilee. The event centers on a revival of Tharp’s Ocean’s Motion (1975), set to the iconic music of Chuck Berry. Complexions Contemporary Ballet, based in New York City, presents their latest program, inspired by the music of iconic Irish rock band U2.

A company presented on Performing Arts Houston’s first season in 1966, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernandez, known as Mexico’s most revered dance company, returns to Jones Hall with music, dance, and costumes of Mexican folklore, from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era.





CHIANG FAMILY SERIES

Performing Arts Houston’s 2024-2025 Chiang Family Series features national and international touring productions for all ages. Coco Live-To-Film Concert will give Houston audiences the first opportunity to experience the beloved Disney Pixar film with live orchestra. Two performances at Jones Hall, one in English with Spanish subtitles, the next in Spanish with English subtitles, will feature live music by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. Jim Henson Studios’ Fraggle Rock Live brings the hilarious inner workings of Jim Henson’s Muppet civilization to the stage for the first time. Only the audience can decide who wins in a Piano Battle between internationally acclaimed classical pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, live onstage at Jones Hall. And back by popular demand, Bluey’s Big Play, the first live theatrical adaptation of the popular Disney+ kid’s television series, returns after five sold out performances at the Wortham Center last summer.





ADMIRAL TRANSFER MUSIC SERIES

The 2024-2025 Admiral Transfer Music Series continues with a wide range of classical groups, crossover artists, and collaborations. Internationally acclaimed English choir Tenebrae returns by popular demand for an evening of sacred music at Houston’s Church of St. John the Divine. Los Angeles-based crossover group Vitamin String Quartet, one of the most popular string ensembles in the world, makes their Houston debut with the music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, BTS, and Billie Eilish. GRAMMY Award winners Sō Percussion debut with breath artist Shodekeh Talifero, and Les Arts Florissants, one of the world’s finest Baroque ensembles debuts with fast-rising violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte to commemorate the 300th publication anniversary of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.



Following his Performing Arts Houston debut on the Dance Series with Counterpoint, Conrad Tao returns with a recital program in preparation of his mainstage debut at Carnegie Hall in spring 2025. The pianist-composer will perform some of his own music alongside Debussy’s Études, the entire program inspired by beautiful works that push the limits of virtuosic technique.





SPEAKERS

The 2024-2025 Season offers evenings of discussion and storytelling with leading authors. Former first daughter (and granddaughter) and current co-host of NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager, the New York Times bestselling author of Everything Beautiful in Its Time and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope, makes her Performing Arts Houston debut with an evening of moderated conversation. Amor Towles, bestselling author of The Lincoln Highway and A Gentleman in Moscow (newly adapted for television by Paramount+ with Showtime) debuts with an evening featuring a book signing for all attendees. Also offering a book signing for all, humorist David Sedaris returns with an event supporting his latest work, Pretty Ugly, his first foray into children’s literature. Star of Netflix’s Queer Eye and best-selling author, podcaster, and fashion designer Tan France makes his Performing Arts Houston debut during Pride Month with an evening discussing his life, career, and the meaning of real inclusion.





SPECIAL EVENTS & COMEDY

The 2024-2025 Season features a wide range of popular entertainment, from famous actors and musicians to celebrations of our community and comedy debuts.

Celebrating our Hispanic community and building on a partnership between Houston Mariachi Festival and Performing Arts Houston, the 5th Annual Mariachi Festival will bring many of the best mariachi musicians and ballet folklórico dancers from across Texas to the Wortham Center’s Brown Theater, including Oscar De La Rosa singing with mariachi, Mariachi 7 Leguas, Mariachi Mariposas, and Mariachi Imperial de America, and many more.

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds makes his Performing Arts Houston debut with his new Paper Airplane Request Tour, in which audience members submit song requests by sending paper airplanes toward the stage. Making her Houston debut on International Women’s Day 2025, world-acclaimed cabaret diva Meow Meow’s new show will pay homage to notable "wild women" of the Weimar Republic.

Audiences can expect an evening of stand-up comedy with Frankie Quiñones, star of Hulu’s This Fool and a recuring actor on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. Standing as the centerpiece of Performing Arts Houston's holiday programming this year, Yippee Ki Yay, an acclaimed one-man retelling of the classic film Die Hard, will entertain audiences ages 14 and up.





4th ANNUAL NEW/NOW COMMISSIONING PROJECT

Performing Arts Houston's New/Now commissioning initiative enters its fourth year, continuing the organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive support for the creation of new works by Houston artists. Scheduled for March 2025, the world premieres of these new works accelerate the careers and vision of Houston artists by offering them an accessible pathway to the historic theaters of the Theater District.

Applications for the 2024-2025 awards are now open; the deadline to apply is May 31, 2024. Winners—to be announced later this year—will receive a stipend, professional photoshoot by Houston photographer Claire McAdams, comprehensive marketing and press support, and full production of their newly commissioned work at the Wortham Center’s Cullen Theater. The total value of the award exceeds $40,000 for each artist.

Select New/Now winners will have their works presented as part of The Hobby Center’s Discovery Series. 2021-2022 New/Now winner Harrison Guy’s Colored Carnegie was featured on the Series earlier this year and performances of ShaWanna Renee Rivon’s Emancipation (New/Now 2023-2024) are planned for the upcoming year.

“New/Now serves as a launchpad for the careers of Houston artists,” says Performing Arts Houston’s Director of Education & Community Engagement Raie Crawford. "For many artists in our community, the challenges of creating new major works and putting those works on stage can seem insurmountable. New/Now offers a unique path to realizing their artistic vision, from initial concepts to world premieres."

New/Now underscores Performing Arts Houston's commitment to empowering local talent and fostering artistic growth. For more details and application guidelines, please visit performingartshouston.org.





EDUCATION & COMMUNITY

Performing Arts Houston is dedicated to creating learning and engagement opportunities year-round. Announcements of upcoming events tailored for students and community members will begin later this summer, including masterclasses, workshops, discussions, volunteer opportunities, open rehearsals, and H-E-B Performance Preludes, creating performance avenues for local arts groups. For more information, visit performingartshouston.org/community.





SALAZAR ARTS INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

Thanks to the generous support of longtime board member Marisol Salazar, Performing Arts Houston relaunches its internship program as the Salazar Arts Internship Program. Providing paid year-round internships, this program aims to cultivate the next generation of arts leaders. Application details and openings will be posted at performingartshouston.org/internships.

Performing Arts Houston Board Member Marisol Salazar says: “This internship program really allows participants to explore. Interns are going to work closely with the Performing Arts Houston team, build lasting connections in the Theater District, and find their own unique path in the arts. By making this a paid internship, my hope is that students from diverse backgrounds will feel welcome to apply.”

