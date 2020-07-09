Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 11, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on July 11:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
402 - Pride of Sanbona
In Africa, the Lion is king! But at South Africa's Sanbona Wildlife Reserve they are much more than that. This is the only place on the planet where white lions roam free. Join Jack as he searches for Big Cats and Big Adventure in the unique arid landscape of Sanbona!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
911 - Ecuador's Amazon
Come along into the heart of the Amazon River Basin as Jack explores untouched jungles that are teeming with wildlife. He encounters Spider Monkeys, gets a crash course in jungle survival skills, before going on a night hike IN SEARCH OF the Insects and Amphibians that bring the rainforest to LIFE AFTER dark.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
805 - Lope National Park
The lush lands of Lope are home to rare and unique creatures like Forest Elephants, Forest Buffalo, and Red River Hogs. Plus, loads of primates, and Jack has a close encounter with a gorilla!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
315 - Arlington Heights
Kevin arrives to find Roger onsite with arborist Matt Foti and a solid plan to let light into the yard with some selective tree pruning. Norm gets a brief history lesson on our neighborhood via local historian and neighbor Richard Duffy, who has recently completed museum-quality restorations to parts of his 1872 Stick Style home.
JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD
102 - Wild Dog Island
Raised by humans but wild at heart, a pack of African hunting dogs get a SECOND CHANCE to survive. To save the species, rescuers from the painted dog conservation project bring the endangered animals to a wild dog paradise.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
217 - Penguin Chick Bot
Host Alie Ward shows us: An innovative Surf Park in the North Wales countryside.
Inflatable fish that swim through the air. 3D printed statues of people and pets. And, the Penguin Chick Bot that is giving researchers a new view into the penguin world.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
