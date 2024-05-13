WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes to Thalia Mara Hall in November

The event is on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

May. 13, 2024
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! comes to Thalia Mara Hall in November.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - America’s Game® comes to Jackson, Mississippi! Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to join our host onstage for a chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles, and WIN incredible prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii or BIG MONEY up to $10,000 in cash.

Everyone can join in on the fun! You won’t want to miss this thrilling live experience!

