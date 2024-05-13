Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wheel of Fortune LIVE! comes to Thalia Mara Hall in November.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - America’s Game® comes to Jackson, Mississippi! Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to join our host onstage for a chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles, and WIN incredible prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii or BIG MONEY up to $10,000 in cash.

Everyone can join in on the fun! You won’t want to miss this thrilling live experience!

The event is on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Comments