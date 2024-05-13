Video: Watch a New Trailer For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Baltimore Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







An all new trailer has been released from Baltimore Center Stage's regional premiere of a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest by Jenny Koons. Check out the video here!

This reimagined version of the classic tells the witty and humorous story of Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrief, who both create alter egos that supply an escape from the monotony of their lives. This co-production with Pittsburgh Public Theater runs for a strictly limited engagement, May 9-26, 2024.

The seven-member cast in Koons’ new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy includes Veronica del Cerro as Gwendolyn; Paul Deo Jr. as Jack Worthing; Susan M. Lynskey as Miss Prism; Alex Manalo as Cecily Cardew; Joseph McGranaghan as Lane and Merriman; Dylan Marquis Meyers as Algernon; and David Ryan Smith as Lady Bracknell.

The production’s dynamic creative team includes Set Designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Lighting Designer Annmarie Duggan, Costume Designer Hugh Hanson, Sound Designer and Composer UptownWorks: Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, & Noel Nichols, Associate Director B Klemeyer, Stage Manager Natalie Hratko, and Assistant Stage Manager Kelly Haywood.

Koons, a theater industry veteran, is known for her work at theaters across the country driving innovative adaptations of classics, like her 2022 adaptation of Oedipus at Deaf West Theatre, which featured Protactile ASL, a newer touch-centric language, and the theater company’s first DeafBlind cast member. She directed an immersive “dance party” musical Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse in 2022, and returns to BCS after directing Men in Boats in 2019.

Comments