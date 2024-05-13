'Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures' is on View Through August at the Clay Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stories of mythical beings have been with us for thousands of years. These legends, which were sometimes inspired by fossils or living animals, continue to inspire us today.

On view March 16 through August 18, Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythic creatures and features unique cultural objects to highlight the surprising similarities and differences in the ways people around the world envision and depict mythic creatures.

The exhibition includes models and cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have—through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination—inspired the development of several legendary creatures. For example, visitors will discover how narwhal tusks were believed to be magical remnants of unicorn horns, how dinosaur fossils may have been mistaken for The Remains of griffins, and how tales of sea monsters may simply have been fisherman’s tales of real creatures such as the oarfish and giant squid.

Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York.

