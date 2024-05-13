Anne Wilson Comes to the Morrison Center in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Anne Wilson with special guest Jordan Rowe for a night of worship and praise. Hear your favorites from Anne, like My Jesus and Hey Girl, along with songs from Anne's new album, Rebel and Rain in the Rearview. The performance is set for November 8.

With a transcendent vocal, down-to-earth storytelling, and a Heaven-sent desire to glorify Jesus, Anne Wilson is one of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers – a Lexington, Ky. native mixing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music and the sound of Country. Finding her musical mission in the wake of tragedy, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15 while singing What a Beautiful Name at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith that soon went viral. Called at that moment to continue, her 2021 debut single, My Jesus, marked the arrival of a new star, fusing personal conviction with upbeat roots energy to become a GOLD-certified No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart. The track made Wilson the first debut female solo artist in chart history to reach No.1 and became ASCAP's 2022 Christian Music Awards Song of the Year. Now boasting more than 435M global career streams, her rise is gaining momentum.

Wilson was nominated for a GRAMMY for her 2022 debut album My Jesus (making her the only female in the category for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album) and has already won two GMA Dove Awards (New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for My Jesus and two K-LOVE Fan Awards (Female Artist of the Year and Breakout Single for My Jesus). Wilson is looking ahead to a new chapter that builds on her vision and continues to blur the musical divide. "It's the heart of Christian Music, the sound of Country … and the hope of Jesus," she says. "I hope it all points back to Him."

