Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 12/2-12/6
NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.
Monday, December 2
(7-9 a.m.) Laura Dern on Little Women and Marriage Story. Eating to 100 Today. Jill's Steals and Deals.
(9-10 a.m.) Peggy Wallace Kennedy on The Broken Road. Make Ahead Monday. B.J. Novak on My Book with No Pictures. Chicago performs on Today.
(10-11 a.m.) Cyber Monday: Sharon Epperson. Top Diet Trends. Love Living Longer. Amna Nawaz on The Plastic Problem.
Tuesday, December 3
(7-9 a.m.) Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Eating to 100 Today. Today's Season of Giving. Jill's Steals and Deals. Lea Michele performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Using Our Voice. Destination Holiday: Charlie Brown Ice Park. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
(10-11 a.m.) Giving Tuesday. Stress Free Holiday. Today Food with Matt Abdoo. Kids in the Spotlight: Unselfish Kids.
Wednesday, December 4
(7-9 a.m.) Karlie Kloss on Bravo's Project Runway. Jill's Steals and Deals. Eating to 100 Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Mario Lopez on Today. Ashley Tisdale on Merry Happy Whatever. Women's Wellness Disrupt-Hers.
(10-11 a.m.) Allen Stone performs on Today. Jane Lynch on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Leslie Sbrocco on Holiday Glasses and Wines.
Thursday, December 5
(7-9 a.m.) Money Moves for Financially Healthier 2020. Jill's Steals and Deals. Brittany Howard performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Derek and Julianne Hough on Holidays with the Houghs. Destination Holiday: Hanukah Pop Up Bar. Brittany Howard performs on Today.
(10-11 a.m.) Appliances 101. Today Food with Alison Roman. Straight No Chaser performs on Today. Ambush Makeovers.
Friday, December 6
(7-9 a.m.) Jill's Steals and Deals. Today Food with Gaby Dalkin and Samah Dada.
(9-10 a.m.) Serious Goose. Angela Bassett on Today. People Helping People.
(10-11 a.m.) James Patterson on Criss Cross. Charading Place with Brian Balthazar. Holiday Gift Guide. IN SEARCH OF Kindness. Paige Davis on Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.
Monday, December 2
(7-9 a.m.) Laura Dern on Little Women and Marriage Story. Eating to 100 Today. Jill's Steals and Deals.
(9-10 a.m.) Peggy Wallace Kennedy on The Broken Road. Make Ahead Monday. B.J. Novak on My Book with No Pictures. Chicago performs on Today.
(10-11 a.m.) Cyber Monday: Sharon Epperson. Top Diet Trends. Love Living Longer. Amna Nawaz on The Plastic Problem.
Tuesday, December 3
(7-9 a.m.) Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Eating to 100 Today. Today's Season of Giving. Jill's Steals and Deals. Lea Michele performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Using Our Voice. Destination Holiday: Charlie Brown Ice Park. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
(10-11 a.m.) Giving Tuesday. Stress Free Holiday. Today Food with Matt Abdoo. Kids in the Spotlight: Unselfish Kids.
Wednesday, December 4
(7-9 a.m.) Karlie Kloss on Bravo's Project Runway. Jill's Steals and Deals. Eating to 100 Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Mario Lopez on Today. Ashley Tisdale on Merry Happy Whatever. Women's Wellness Disrupt-Hers.
(10-11 a.m.) Allen Stone performs on Today. Jane Lynch on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Leslie Sbrocco on Holiday Glasses and Wines.
Thursday, December 5
(7-9 a.m.) Money Moves for Financially Healthier 2020. Jill's Steals and Deals. Brittany Howard performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Derek and Julianne Hough on Holidays with the Houghs. Destination Holiday: Hanukah Pop Up Bar. Brittany Howard performs on Today.
(10-11 a.m.) Appliances 101. Today Food with Alison Roman. Straight No Chaser performs on Today. Ambush Makeovers.
Friday, December 6
(7-9 a.m.) Jill's Steals and Deals. Today Food with Gaby Dalkin and Samah Dada.
(9-10 a.m.) Serious Goose. Angela Bassett on Today. People Helping People.
(10-11 a.m.) James Patterson on Criss Cross. Charading Place with Brian Balthazar. Holiday Gift Guide. IN SEARCH OF Kindness. Paige Davis on Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.