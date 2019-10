Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 10/8-10/18

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."Actor Bradley Whitford; actress/comedian Whitney Cummings; musical performance by King Calaway; Carpool Karaoke with Chance the Rapper (n)Actor Adam DeVine; actor Kieran Culkin; stand-up comedy performance by Ismo (n)Actor Aaron Paul; astrophysicist/author Neil deGrasse Tyson; musical performance by Sara Bareilles (n)Actor Greg Kinnear; actress Judy Greer; musical performance by Bazzi (OAD: 8/12/19)Actor Anthony Anderson; actor Jared Harris; singer Smokey Robinson; stand-up comedy performance by Christian Finnegan (OAD: 8/14/19)Actor Sean Hayes; actress Kate Bosworth; musical performance by Charlotte Day Wilson (OAD: 9/9/19)Actor Ed Helms; actress/author June Diane Raphael; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (OAD: 9/12/19)Actor Dominic Cooper; actor Jonathan Groff; musical performance by Red Hearse (OAD: 9/3/19)Actor Orlando Bloom; actress Yvonne Strahovski; musical performance by O-Town (OAD: 9/5/19)