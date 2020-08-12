Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 8/17-8/21

Guests include Jay Manuel, Stacy London, and more!

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Aug. 17, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.







Monday, Aug. 17: All new - Artistic expressions during tough times. Jay Manuel, former creative director for "America's Next Top Model," discusses his new novel. Plus, world-renowned photographer Nigel Barker on how to tell a powerful story with pictures. Then, a wardrobe reset with stylist Stacy London who helps a Tam Fam member shed her quarantine clothes. Also, using face masks as a creative canvas to express individuality; flower flashes to honor frontline workers; and a tattoo artist who is helping clients erase their past ink mistakes.







Tuesday, Aug. 18: Actor and comedian Paul Reiser on life in quarantine and the success of his hit Netflix show "The Kominsky Method." Plus, food expert, model, actress and bestselling author Padma Lakshmi on her Hulu show "Taste the Nation." Then, former NFL star Emmanuel Acho on his popular Youtube series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," which sparked a brand-new dialogue. Also, how one police chief transformed his department and his city of Camden, New Jersey. (OAD: 6/22/20)







Wednesday, Aug. 19: Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner John Legend on his new album "Bigger Love." Plus, Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge from the hit OWN show "Greenleaf." And, making the best of travel in uncertain times, including tips from The Points Guy Brian Kelly, a family who set out to see the world from the safety of their home and four friends on a road trip across American during the pandemic. (OAD: 6/23/20)







Thursday, Aug. 20: Oscar Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden on her series "Barkskins" and what she earned from her kids while in quarantine. Plus, Emmy and GRAMMY winner Christopher Jackson on "Hamilton" airing on Disney+. Then, comedian Patton Oswalt and two-time Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus on the six-part HBO docuseries based on the book of the same name, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," written by Oswalt's late wife. Also, Scott Turner Schofield, the first openly transgender man to be nominated for an Emmy for acting. Additionally, twin sisters from Delaware who graduated first and second in their high school class, even after the unthinkable loss of their mother last year. (OAD: 6/29/20)







Friday, Aug. 21: Tamron throws a virtual baby shower for new moms with incredible quarantine stories. Plus, Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt talks about his latest projects and spending quarantine in his childhood home. Then, actress, comedienne and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Loni Love discusses her new book and how she has mastered the art of being herself in Hollywood. Also, mother-daughter duo Dawn and Cher from TLC's reality show "Smothered" on their incredibly close relationship. (OAD: 7/6/20)

