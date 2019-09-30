Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 9/30-10/4

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4.



Monday, Sept. 30 - TV personality and businesswoman PARIS HILTON stops by, and bestselling author DEBORAH NORVILLE talks about the book "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Think Positive, Live Happy." Plus, award-winning chef AARÓN SÁNCHEZ whips up a dish in the "Live" kitchen, and every day this week, families from the studio audience will battle it out to win some cash during "Live's FAN-tastic Family Face-Off."



Tuesday, Oct. 1 - ANDERSON COOPER joins Kelly as co-host this morning. They sit down with Oscar® winner and "Mr. Robot" star RAMI MALEK, and actress and singer KRISTIN CHENOWETH performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Kelly and Ryan chat with singer-songwriter ADAM LAMBERT, who also performs for the "Live" audience. Plus, lifestyle expert KATIE BROWN shares delicious fall-inspired apple recipes.



Thursday, Oct. 3 - BILLY BOB THORNTON speaks about the series "Goliath," and singer-songwriter ANDY GRAMMER performs for the "Live" audience.



Friday, Oct. 4 - Ryan's co-host this morning is LISA RINNA. PENELOPE CRUZ discusses the film "Pain and Glory," and NICK KROLL chats about the series "Big Mouth."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

