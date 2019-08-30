Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 9/2-9/6
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 2-6.
Monday, Sept. 2 - CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON speaks about the series "Power," and Youtube star DAVID DOBRIK drops by. Plus, this week, Kelly and Ryan go back to school with "School of Life Week." Every day, they'll learn about a different adult-life topic. First up is "Smartphone 101" with tech expert LANCE ULANOFF.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL talks about the series "The Deuce," and auto shop owner AUDRA FORDIN teaches Kelly and Ryan about "Automotive 101" as "School of Life Week" continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - The hosts sit down with "Carnival Row" star CARA DELEVINGNE, and "World News Tonight" anchor DAVID MUIR visits. In addition, contractor and TV host MIKE HOLMES gives a crash course in "Plumbing 101" during "School of Life Week."
Thursday, Sept. 5 - CONSTANCE WU previews the film "Hustlers," and NICOLE SCHERZINGER chats about the series "The Masked Singer." Plus, Kelly and Ryan get a lesson in "Photography 101" from portrait photographer ME RA KOH as part of "School of Life Week."
Friday, Sept. 6 - ORLANDO BLOOM discusses the series "Carnival Row," and "School of Life Week" closes out with "Cooking 101" with chef and TV personality RACHAEL RAY.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of REEF BREAK on ABC - Friday, September 13, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, September 13, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA, & KEKE on ABC - 9/2-9/6
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - 9/2-9/6
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, September 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, September 20, 2019
Monday, Sept. 2 - CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON speaks about the series "Power," and Youtube star DAVID DOBRIK drops by. Plus, this week, Kelly and Ryan go back to school with "School of Life Week." Every day, they'll learn about a different adult-life topic. First up is "Smartphone 101" with tech expert LANCE ULANOFF.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL talks about the series "The Deuce," and auto shop owner AUDRA FORDIN teaches Kelly and Ryan about "Automotive 101" as "School of Life Week" continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - The hosts sit down with "Carnival Row" star CARA DELEVINGNE, and "World News Tonight" anchor DAVID MUIR visits. In addition, contractor and TV host MIKE HOLMES gives a crash course in "Plumbing 101" during "School of Life Week."
Thursday, Sept. 5 - CONSTANCE WU previews the film "Hustlers," and NICOLE SCHERZINGER chats about the series "The Masked Singer." Plus, Kelly and Ryan get a lesson in "Photography 101" from portrait photographer ME RA KOH as part of "School of Life Week."
Friday, Sept. 6 - ORLANDO BLOOM discusses the series "Carnival Row," and "School of Life Week" closes out with "Cooking 101" with chef and TV personality RACHAEL RAY.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.