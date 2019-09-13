Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 9/16-9/20
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 16-20.
Monday, Sept. 16 - MORRIS CHESTNUT discusses the series "The Resident," and "Single Parents" star TARAN KILLAM visits. Plus, today is the first official meeting of "Live's Bread Club." Every day this week, Kelly and Ryan will taste test two different types of bread and determine their favorite in the ultimate "battle of the breads."
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - MICHELLE DOCKERY talks about the new feature film "Downton Abbey."
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - "The Conners" star SARA GILBERT stops by, and the winner of "So You Think You Can Dance" performs for the "Live" audience.
Thursday, Sept. 19 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Empire" star TARAJI P. HENSON, and IAIN ARMITAGE chats about the series "Young Sheldon."
Friday, Sept. 20 - SYLVESTER STALLONE speaks about the film "Rambo: Last Blood."
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.
