Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 4/27-5/1

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of April 27 - May 1.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, April 27 - JANE KRAKOWSKI chats about the film "The Willoughbys." And "Coping with COVID Week" begins with DR. MICHAEL BREUS giving tips on how to sleep better while sheltering.







Tuesday, April 28 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with actor DAVID BOREANAZ and talk about the series "Seal Team," and LIZA KOSHY details the new Quibi dance series "Floored." Also, AMY NOFZIGER from AARP's Fraud Watch Network shares advice for avoiding pandemic-related scams and frauds as part of "Coping with COVID Week."







Wednesday, April 29 - Kelly and Ryan welcome "American Idol" judges LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE to discuss the reality singing competition. "Coping with COVID Week" continues with DR. BELISA VRANICH teaching breathing techniques to reduce stress and increase lung strength.







Thursday, April 30 - Late-night host JIMMY KIMMEL returns to "Live," and BETH BEHRS talks about the series "The Neighborhood." "Coping with COVID Week" wraps up with tips for grooming while sheltering at home from hair stylist XAVIER CRUZ.







Friday, May 1 - TBD







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





