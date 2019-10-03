Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 10/7-10/11

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Oct. 7-11.



Monday, Oct. 7 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "The Masked Singer" judge JENNY McCARTHY, and NINA DOBREV previews the film "Lucky Day."



Tuesday, Oct. 8 - JIMMY FALLON chats about the children's book "This Is Baby," and singer-songwriter STEPHEN PUTH performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, Oct. 9 - JOSH GROBAN is Kelly's co-host this morning. CLIVE OWEN discusses the film "Gemini Man," and recording artist and songwriter CONKARAH performs the hit single "Banana," featuring GRAMMY® Award winner SHAGGY.



Thursday, Oct. 10 - "The Good Place" star TED DANSON drops by, and ELIZABETH OLSEN speaks about the series "Sorry for Your Loss."



Friday, Oct. 11 - ANNE HATHAWAY talks about the anthology series "Modern Love," and actress ALFRE WOODARD visits.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





