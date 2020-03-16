Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 3/16- 3/20
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of March 16-20 (subject to change):
Monday, March 16 (OAD: 2/13/20)
1. Chris Pratt ("Onward") 2. Huey Lewis ("Weather") 3. Musical Guest Sam Hunt
Tuesday, March 17 (OAD: 2/10/20)
1. Harrison Ford ("The Call of the Wild") 2. Science Bob Pflugfelder 3. Musical Guests Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child
Wednesday, March 18 (OAD: 2/11/20)
1. Amy Poehler ("Duncanville") 2. David Sedaris ("Calypso") 3. Musical Guest SuperM
Thursday, March 19 (OAD: 3/9/20)
1. Vin Diesel ("Bloodshot") 2. Aidy Bryant ("Shrill") 3. Musical Guest Thundercat
Friday, March 20 (OAD: 3/3/20)
1. Ben Affleck ("The Way Back") 2. Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") 3. Musical Guest Victoria Monét
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
