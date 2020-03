Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 3/16- 3/20

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of March 16-20 (subject to change):1. Chris Pratt ("Onward") 2. Huey Lewis ("Weather") 3. Musical Guest Sam Hunt1. Harrison Ford ("The Call of the Wild") 2. Science Bob Pflugfelder 3. Musical Guests Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child1. Amy Poehler ("Duncanville") 2. David Sedaris ("Calypso") 3. Musical Guest SuperM1. Vin Diesel ("Bloodshot") 2. Aidy Bryant ("Shrill") 3. Musical Guest Thundercat1. Ben Affleck ("The Way Back") 2. Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") 3. Musical Guest Victoria MonétKimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)