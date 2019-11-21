Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 11/23-11/29

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

- Saturday Sessions: Pete Yorn- The Dish: Nicholas Stefanelli- Ed Harris, star of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

- Doris Kearns Goodwin, presidential historian- Drew Carey, host of The Price is Right- Gretchen Rubin, The Happiness Project

- TBD

- Tony Dokoupil live from the Empire State Building- Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and composer- Jeff Goldblum, host of The World According to Jeff Goldblum- Musician Jon Batiste & youth poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

- Bill Cowher, analyst for The NFL Today





