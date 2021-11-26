Scoop: SOMETHING'S COMING: WEST SIDE STORY - A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20 on ABC - Sunday, December 5, 2021
Coming up on this special episode!
ABC News presents a one-hour primetime event that steps inside the upcoming film "West Side Story," from director Steven Spielberg. The special features interviews with Spielberg, Rita Moreno and other members of the cast and crew; discussions with Puerto Rican actors, artists and journalists on the role this story has had on their lives and the importance of authenticity and representation in film; and behind-the-scenes footage of the film.
The special edition of "20/20" takes viewers into the world of "West Side Story" past and present as the iconic musical is adapted for the NEXT generation.
The ABC News prime-time newsmagazine "20/20" has distinguished itself as one of the most esteemed programs in broadcast journalism. "20/20" continues to combine hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories. The program is anchored by award-winning journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. For over four decades, "20/20" has offered viewers reports and stories that have changes lives.
Watch a trailer for the new film here:
Watch a trailer for the new film here: