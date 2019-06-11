Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 6/11-6/30
NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 06/10/2019 Tuesday June 11, 2019 - Sunday June 30, 2019:
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 3"
ORIGINAL
06/11/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"KELSEA BALLERINI"
ORIGINAL
06/11/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.
TV-PG
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS #7 - ST. LOUIS BLUES @ BOSTON BRUINS (6/1"
ORIGINAL
06/12/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"SUPERSTORE"
"BACK TO SCHOOL"
REPEAT
06/13/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : On their first day back from suspension, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) steel themselves for a barrage of jokes and snide comments about their sex video, while Jeff (guest star Michael Bunin) goes to extreme lengths to win back Mateo (Nico Santos).
TV-14 D, L
"A.P. BIO"
"RIDE THE RAM"
ORIGINAL
06/13/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : It's the most exciting time of the year at Whitlock: Durbin's birthday and Spirit Week. Jack does his best to steer clear of any school spirit as everyone else comes together to take down their hated rivals at Prairie High.
TV-14 DL
"A.P. BIO"
"KINDA SORTA"
ORIGINAL
06/13/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - The college fair comes to Whitlock, and Sarika has an offer to Jack: Get her into Harvard, and she'll get his book into the hands of her publisher aunt. Meanwhile, Stef prepares for a visit from a fling, Helen applies to college, and Durbin tries to cement his legacy.
TV-14 L
"ABBY'S"
"THE FISH"
ORIGINAL
06/13/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When Bill admits to the group that he has Padres season tickets behind home plate that he lost in his divorce, the gang forces him to invite his ex-wife to the bar to reclaim the tickets.
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"MEA CULPA"
REPEAT
06/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stone (Philip Winchester) takes his own case to trial when a woman from his past accuses him of sexual assault. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring George Newbern (Dr. Al Pollack), Eddie Hargitay (Eddie Montero) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sarah Kent). Directed by Mariska Hargitay.
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/14/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) :
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2838"
ORIGINAL
06/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"KELSEA BALLERINI"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.
TV-PG
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2838"
ORIGINAL
06/15/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"VEEP VS. THE WALKING DEAD"
REPEAT
06/16/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : SEASON PREMIERE - THE ULTIMATE Pop CULTURE BATTLE KICKS OFF A NEW SEASON WITH NEW GAMES, A NEW SET AND THE CAST OF "VEEP" TAKING ON "THE WALKING DEAD" - EMMY AWARD WINNER JANE LYNCH RETURNS AS HOST - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt and Lauren Cohan, in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 2"
REPEAT
06/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"THE BLUES"
REPEAT
06/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Max (Ryan Eggold) continues to work to solve underlying problems within the hospital despite his continuing struggles with treatment. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) makes the choice to do a costly surgery to determine an elusive diagnosis and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) must face her personal demons head-on. Also starring Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome. Guest starring Zabryna Guevara as Dora, Alejandro Hernandez as Casey, Dierdre Friel as Ella, Vandit Bhatt as Ella and Sendhil Ramamurthy Dr. Panthaki.
TV-14
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
06/17/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2839"
ORIGINAL
06/17/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 4"
ORIGINAL
06/18/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"JONAS BROTHERS"
ORIGINAL
06/18/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The Jonas Brothers come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.
TV-PG D
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/19/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/19/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"THE INBETWEEN"
"WHERE THE SHADOWS FALL"
ORIGINAL
06/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) visits the hospital where Damian's (Justin Cornwell) fiancée is being treated and encounters the spirit of a young boy who needs her help. Her efforts to unravel the mystery of his death, and why he is trapped in the InBetween, lead her to world of spirits that might be more than she can handle.
TV-14 LV
"THE WALL"
"REBEKAH AND CHRIS"
ORIGINAL
06/20/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"THE WALL"
"VALENCIA AND ESSENCE"
ORIGINAL
06/20/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"PLASTIC"
REPEAT
06/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A woman accuses a celebrity plastic surgeon (guest star Mark Feuerstein) and his girlfriend of rape. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Alyssa Sutherland (Sadie Parker), Willa Fitzgerald (Ava Parcell), Nedra McClyde (Ilana Benjamin) and Kevin O'Rourke (Hal Taylor).
TV-14 D, L, S, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/21/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2839"
ORIGINAL
06/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"JONAS BROTHERS"
REPEAT
06/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The Jonas Brothers come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.
TV-PG D
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2839"
ORIGINAL
06/22/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"SUPER DUPER STORE NIGHT"
REPEAT
06/23/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : THE COMPETITION REACHES NEW HILARIOUS HEIGHTS WITH THE CAST OF "SUPERSTORE" - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Cheri Oteri, Natalie Morales and Ne-Yo, ?in hopes winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 3"
REPEAT
06/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"THE FORSAKEN"
REPEAT
06/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) struggles when a case hits too close to home and Iggy (Tyler Labine) uncovers a patient's surprising past. Meanwhile, Floyd (Jocko Sims) makes progress in his personal LIFE AFTER some difficult news. Also starring Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom and Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Guest starring Ron Rifkin as Dean Fulton, Alejandro Hernandez as Casey, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Akash Panthaki, Ethan Hova as Mustafa Al-Batat, Margot Bingham as Evie Garrison and Nana Mensah as Dr. Candelario.
TV-14
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
06/24/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle's Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2840"
ORIGINAL
06/24/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 5"
ORIGINAL
06/25/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) :
"SONGLAND"
"MEGHAN TRAINOR"
ORIGINAL
06/25/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.
TV-PG L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/26/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE"
"NIGHT #1"
ORIGINAL
06/26/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"THE WALL"
"MATT AND NICK"
ORIGINAL
06/27/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE"
"NIGHT #2"
ORIGINAL
06/27/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/28/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle's Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2840"
ORIGINAL
06/28/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"MEGHAN TRAINOR"
REPEAT
06/29/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.
TV-PG L
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2840"
ORIGINAL
06/29/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"THIS IS US GAME NIGHT"
REPEAT
06/30/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : THE CAST OF "THIS IS US" GET FIRED UP FOR FUN AND GAMES - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Carson Kreesley, Marcus Lemonis and Bill Engvall, in hopes winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.
TV-14 L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 4"
REPEAT
06/30/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"KING OF SWORDS"
REPEAT
06/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When a history-making blizzard hits New York, Max (Ryan Eggold) and his staff must work together to keep their patients safe with little resources, even if it means taking to the streets of the city and braving the storm. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor, Tyler Labine as Iggy Froome and Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds.
TV-14 D, L, V
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 6/11-6/30
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 6/11-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, June 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, June 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, June 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, June 28, 2019
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 3"
ORIGINAL
06/11/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"KELSEA BALLERINI"
ORIGINAL
06/11/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.
TV-PG
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS #7 - ST. LOUIS BLUES @ BOSTON BRUINS (6/1"
ORIGINAL
06/12/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"SUPERSTORE"
"BACK TO SCHOOL"
REPEAT
06/13/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : On their first day back from suspension, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) steel themselves for a barrage of jokes and snide comments about their sex video, while Jeff (guest star Michael Bunin) goes to extreme lengths to win back Mateo (Nico Santos).
TV-14 D, L
"A.P. BIO"
"RIDE THE RAM"
ORIGINAL
06/13/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : It's the most exciting time of the year at Whitlock: Durbin's birthday and Spirit Week. Jack does his best to steer clear of any school spirit as everyone else comes together to take down their hated rivals at Prairie High.
TV-14 DL
"A.P. BIO"
"KINDA SORTA"
ORIGINAL
06/13/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - The college fair comes to Whitlock, and Sarika has an offer to Jack: Get her into Harvard, and she'll get his book into the hands of her publisher aunt. Meanwhile, Stef prepares for a visit from a fling, Helen applies to college, and Durbin tries to cement his legacy.
TV-14 L
"ABBY'S"
"THE FISH"
ORIGINAL
06/13/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When Bill admits to the group that he has Padres season tickets behind home plate that he lost in his divorce, the gang forces him to invite his ex-wife to the bar to reclaim the tickets.
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"MEA CULPA"
REPEAT
06/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stone (Philip Winchester) takes his own case to trial when a woman from his past accuses him of sexual assault. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring George Newbern (Dr. Al Pollack), Eddie Hargitay (Eddie Montero) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sarah Kent). Directed by Mariska Hargitay.
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/14/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) :
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2838"
ORIGINAL
06/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"KELSEA BALLERINI"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.
TV-PG
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2838"
ORIGINAL
06/15/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"VEEP VS. THE WALKING DEAD"
REPEAT
06/16/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : SEASON PREMIERE - THE ULTIMATE Pop CULTURE BATTLE KICKS OFF A NEW SEASON WITH NEW GAMES, A NEW SET AND THE CAST OF "VEEP" TAKING ON "THE WALKING DEAD" - EMMY AWARD WINNER JANE LYNCH RETURNS AS HOST - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt and Lauren Cohan, in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 2"
REPEAT
06/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"THE BLUES"
REPEAT
06/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Max (Ryan Eggold) continues to work to solve underlying problems within the hospital despite his continuing struggles with treatment. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) makes the choice to do a costly surgery to determine an elusive diagnosis and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) must face her personal demons head-on. Also starring Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome. Guest starring Zabryna Guevara as Dora, Alejandro Hernandez as Casey, Dierdre Friel as Ella, Vandit Bhatt as Ella and Sendhil Ramamurthy Dr. Panthaki.
TV-14
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
06/17/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2839"
ORIGINAL
06/17/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 4"
ORIGINAL
06/18/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"JONAS BROTHERS"
ORIGINAL
06/18/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The Jonas Brothers come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.
TV-PG D
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/19/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/19/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"THE INBETWEEN"
"WHERE THE SHADOWS FALL"
ORIGINAL
06/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) visits the hospital where Damian's (Justin Cornwell) fiancée is being treated and encounters the spirit of a young boy who needs her help. Her efforts to unravel the mystery of his death, and why he is trapped in the InBetween, lead her to world of spirits that might be more than she can handle.
TV-14 LV
"THE WALL"
"REBEKAH AND CHRIS"
ORIGINAL
06/20/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"THE WALL"
"VALENCIA AND ESSENCE"
ORIGINAL
06/20/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"PLASTIC"
REPEAT
06/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A woman accuses a celebrity plastic surgeon (guest star Mark Feuerstein) and his girlfriend of rape. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Alyssa Sutherland (Sadie Parker), Willa Fitzgerald (Ava Parcell), Nedra McClyde (Ilana Benjamin) and Kevin O'Rourke (Hal Taylor).
TV-14 D, L, S, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/21/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2839"
ORIGINAL
06/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"JONAS BROTHERS"
REPEAT
06/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The Jonas Brothers come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.
TV-PG D
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2839"
ORIGINAL
06/22/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"SUPER DUPER STORE NIGHT"
REPEAT
06/23/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : THE COMPETITION REACHES NEW HILARIOUS HEIGHTS WITH THE CAST OF "SUPERSTORE" - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Cheri Oteri, Natalie Morales and Ne-Yo, ?in hopes winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 3"
REPEAT
06/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"THE FORSAKEN"
REPEAT
06/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) struggles when a case hits too close to home and Iggy (Tyler Labine) uncovers a patient's surprising past. Meanwhile, Floyd (Jocko Sims) makes progress in his personal LIFE AFTER some difficult news. Also starring Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom and Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Guest starring Ron Rifkin as Dean Fulton, Alejandro Hernandez as Casey, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Akash Panthaki, Ethan Hova as Mustafa Al-Batat, Margot Bingham as Evie Garrison and Nana Mensah as Dr. Candelario.
TV-14
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
06/24/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle's Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2840"
ORIGINAL
06/24/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 5"
ORIGINAL
06/25/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) :
"SONGLAND"
"MEGHAN TRAINOR"
ORIGINAL
06/25/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.
TV-PG L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/26/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE"
"NIGHT #1"
ORIGINAL
06/26/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) :
"THE WALL"
"MATT AND NICK"
ORIGINAL
06/27/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE"
"NIGHT #2"
ORIGINAL
06/27/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/28/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle's Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2840"
ORIGINAL
06/28/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"MEGHAN TRAINOR"
REPEAT
06/29/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.
TV-PG L
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2840"
ORIGINAL
06/29/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"THIS IS US GAME NIGHT"
REPEAT
06/30/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : THE CAST OF "THIS IS US" GET FIRED UP FOR FUN AND GAMES - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Carson Kreesley, Marcus Lemonis and Bill Engvall, in hopes winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.
TV-14 L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 4"
REPEAT
06/30/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"KING OF SWORDS"
REPEAT
06/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When a history-making blizzard hits New York, Max (Ryan Eggold) and his staff must work together to keep their patients safe with little resources, even if it means taking to the streets of the city and braving the storm. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor, Tyler Labine as Iggy Froome and Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds.
TV-14 D, L, V
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)