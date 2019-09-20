Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, October 6, 2019

"You're Famous, But You Ain't All That" - Host and executive producer Tiffany Haddish delivers on her promise to find the funniest kids in America! The premiere episode's first guests include a panel of future rock princesses that question her friendship with one of their favorite musicians, two 6-year-olds discuss all the weird things grown-ups do and a musical prodigy that has Tiffany singing the blues. Later, Tiffany convinces some kids to film a commercial for her fake product, She Ready Dessert Ketchup, on the series premiere of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids - and their innocently entertaining points of view.



Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc. and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.





Related Articles View More TV Stories