Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, September 25, 2019
"I Vote You Out and That's It" - One castaway gets fired up when learning a lesson on the Island of the Idols, where Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz serve as mentors in an all-new twist. Also, castaways question whether likability will prove to be a liability, on the special 90-minute season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (35)
Hometown: Brockton, Mass.
Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.
Occupation: Pro Poker Player
Elizabeth Beisel (26)
Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.
Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.
Occupation: Olympic Medalist
Missy Byrd (24)
Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.
Occupation: Air Force Veteran
Dean Kowalski (28)
Hometown: Westfield, N. J.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech Sales
Tom Laidlaw (60)
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Occupation: Former NHL Player
Aaron Meredith (36)
Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Gym Owner
Vince Moua (27)
Hometown: Merced, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Admissions Counselor
Karishma Patel (37)
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
Elaine Stott (41)
Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.
Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.
Occupation: Factory Worker
Chelsea Walker (26)
Hometown: Marlton, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Digital Content Creator
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck (28)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif. and Rochester Hills, Mich.
Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.
Occupation: Nanny
Molly Byman (27)
Hometown: Boston
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Law Student
Janet Carbin (59)
Hometown: Neptune, N.J.
Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.
Occupation: Chief Lifeguard
Kellee Kim (29)
Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: MBA Student
Jason Linden (32)
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
Jack Nichting (23)
Hometown: Newport News, Va.
Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.
Occupation: Graduate Student
Noura Salman (36)
Hometown: London, UK / Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Tommy Sheehan (26)
Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.
Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.
Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher
Jamal Shipman (33)
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: Admissions Counselor K-12
Dan Spilo (48)
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Talent Manager
