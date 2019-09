Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"I Vote You Out and That's It" - One castaway gets fired up when learning a lesson on the Island of the Idols, where Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz serve as mentors in an all-new twist. Also, castaways question whether likability will prove to be a liability, on the special 90-minute season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."LAIRO" TRIBERonnie Bardah (35)Hometown: Brockton, Mass.Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.Occupation: Pro Poker PlayerElizabeth Beisel (26)Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.Occupation: Olympic MedalistMissy Byrd (24)Hometown: Decatur, Ga.Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.Occupation: Air Force VeteranDean Kowalski (28)Hometown: Westfield, N. J.Current Residence: New York, N.Y.Occupation: Tech SalesTom Laidlaw (60)Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, CanadaCurrent Residence: Greenwich, Conn.Occupation: Former NHL PlayerAaron Meredith (36)Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.Occupation: Gym OwnerVince Moua (27)Hometown: Merced, Calif.Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.Occupation: Admissions CounselorKarishma Patel (37)Hometown: PhiladelphiaCurrent Residence: HoustonOccupation: Personal Injury LawyerElaine Stott (41)Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.Occupation: Factory WorkerChelsea Walker (26)Hometown: Marlton, N.J.Current Residence: Los AngelesOccupation: Digital Content Creator"VOKAI" TRIBELauren Beck (28)Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif. and Rochester Hills, Mich.Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.Occupation: NannyMolly Byman (27)Hometown: BostonCurrent Residence: Durham, N.C.Occupation: Law StudentJanet Carbin (59)Hometown: Neptune, N.J.Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.Occupation: Chief LifeguardKellee Kim (29)Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.Current Residence: PhiladelphiaOccupation: MBA StudentJason Linden (32)Hometown: New York, N.Y.Current Residence: New York, N.Y.Occupation: Personal Injury LawyerJack Nichting (23)Hometown: Newport News, Va.Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.Occupation: Graduate StudentNoura Salman (36)Hometown: London, UK / Bethesda, Md.Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.Occupation: EntrepreneurTommy Sheehan (26)Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.Occupation: 4th Grade TeacherJamal Shipman (33)Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.Current Residence: Providence, R.I.Occupation: Admissions Counselor K-12Dan Spilo (48)Hometown: New York, N.Y.Current Residence: Los AngelesOccupation: Talent Manager