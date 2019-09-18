Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, September 25, 2019"I Vote You Out and That's It" - One castaway gets fired up when learning a lesson on the Island of the Idols, where Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz serve as mentors in an all-new twist. Also, castaways question whether likability will prove to be a liability, on the special 90-minute season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"LAIRO" TRIBE

Ronnie Bardah (35)

Hometown: Brockton, Mass.

Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.

Occupation: Pro Poker Player

Elizabeth Beisel (26)

Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.

Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.

Occupation: Olympic Medalist

Missy Byrd (24)

Hometown: Decatur, Ga.

Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.

Occupation: Air Force Veteran

Dean Kowalski (28)

Hometown: Westfield, N. J.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech Sales

Tom Laidlaw (60)

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.

Occupation: Former NHL Player

Aaron Meredith (36)

Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Gym Owner

Vince Moua (27)

Hometown: Merced, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Admissions Counselor

Karishma Patel (37)

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Houston

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

Elaine Stott (41)

Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.

Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.

Occupation: Factory Worker

Chelsea Walker (26)

Hometown: Marlton, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Digital Content Creator

"VOKAI" TRIBE

Lauren Beck (28)

Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif. and Rochester Hills, Mich.

Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.

Occupation: Nanny

Molly Byman (27)

Hometown: Boston

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Law Student

Janet Carbin (59)

Hometown: Neptune, N.J.

Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.

Occupation: Chief Lifeguard

Kellee Kim (29)

Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: MBA Student

Jason Linden (32)

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

Jack Nichting (23)

Hometown: Newport News, Va.

Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Noura Salman (36)

Hometown: London, UK / Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Tommy Sheehan (26)

Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.

Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.

Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher

Jamal Shipman (33)

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.

Occupation: Admissions Counselor K-12

Dan Spilo (48)

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Talent Manager



