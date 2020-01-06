Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, January 23, 2020
"I Know This Bar" - After a car crashes into Joe's Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben and Pruitt, Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down in the season three premiere of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest stars include Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Ann Cusack as Joan, Bill Doyle as Don, Christianno DeRushia as Trey, Vivian Nixon as Intern Hannah, Devin Way as Ray Simms
The episode "I Know This Bar" was written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Paris Barclay.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.
