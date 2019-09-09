Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
"Pops the Question" - Summer was a season of change for the Johnsons. The twins are headed into eighth grade, and Junior is out on his own managing social media for Migos. Meanwhile, Pops reveals that he is getting married on the season premiere of "black-ish," airing TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Loretta Devine as Lynette, Baron Vaughn as Doug, and August & Berlin Gross as Devante.
"Pops the Question" was written by Steven White and directed by Kevin Bray.
ABC's "black-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Gail Lerner, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
