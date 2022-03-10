Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Thursday, March 17, 2022
MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, MARCH 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
It's slimy, it's icky, it's stinky. Sixteen pint-sized chefs FROM all around the country earn their white aprons and are tasked with their first challenge, a secret item they must use as the star of their dish to cook their way into victory. In only 60 minutes, the cooks must impress the three judges - Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Aarón Sánchez and, new to this season, New York Times best-selling cookbook author Daphne Oz, in the all-new "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch" season premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, MARCH 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its eighth season, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges. The hit culinary competition series features world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert, author and new judge Daphne Oz.
This season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a MOTOCROSS track; welcome Gordon's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode until one talented kid is named America's newest MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR trophy and $100,000 grand prize.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
