Scoop: Coming Up on a Town Hall With President Donald Trump on ABC - Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The event airs at 9 p.m.

Sep. 14, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Town Hall With President Donald Trump on ABC - Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Scoop: Coming Up on a Town Hall With President Donald Trump on ABC - Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Seven weeks before Election Day, ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and uncommitted voters. ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, which will provide uncommitted voters a chance to ask the President their important questions before voting. The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be held in accordance with state and local government regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

The "20/20" special event airs Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 9:00-10:30 p.m. EDT|8:00-9:30 p.m. CDT on ABC. Senior executive producer Marc Burstein is the executive producer.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.


