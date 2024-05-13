The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Reveals Summer 2024 Season Including Kate Baldwin, Phillip Boykin, and More!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has announced its 2024 summer season and the artists selected for its prestigious programs, including Kate Baldwin, Phillip Boykin, and more. This season marks the O’Neill’s 60th Anniversary since the new work development center was founded in 1964.

The season will once again begin with the National Puppetry Conference. Artists from around the world will gather to develop their skills and create new work, which will be showcased at the performances that conclude their time on campus. Audiences are also invited to view some of the conference’s masterclasses virtually, including those led by Andrew Kim, Sarah Frechette, Luís Viera, Rute Ribeiro, Kurt Hunter, Ryan Dillon, and Compagnie La Pendue.

The National Playwrights Conference will return to developing eight plays this season for the first time since 2019. Writers whose work will be developed are Keiko Green, Marvin González De León, Jesse Jae Hoon, Emma Horwitz, Rachel Mars, DJ Hills, LaDarrion Williams, and Chris Campbell. The National Music Theater Conference will then include musicals by Kevin Wong, Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Faye Chiao, abs wilson, and Veronica Mansour.

The final program of the season is the Cabaret & Performance Conference. The ten-night performance line-up will feature artists Kate Baldwin, Phillip Boykin, Carol Lipnik, Bryan Eng, Natalie Douglas, Brad Simmons, Jon Weber, and the talented Cabaret Fellows and Junior Fellows, who will spend the conference honing their skills under the tutelage of the Conference’s staff and guest artists.

Free events return to campus, starting with the Young Playwrights Festival on May 19th. This performance will feature five short plays written by middle and high school students. Additionally, new work by the students of the National Theater Institute’s Theatermakers Summer Intensive will be showcased in free performances each week.

The O’Neill will also once again welcome a talented group of writers and critics for the National Critics Institute; throughout their time on campus, they will work alongside creative professionals at the O'Neill Center to gain insight into the specialist areas of the arts and to understand arts journalism from all sides.

“We are so encouraged by the resounding interest in the programs the O’Neill offers, reflected in the record number of applications we received this year. It was a competitive field of impressive, high caliber work” said Executive Director Tiffani Gavin. “As one of the few organizations still dedicated solely to supporting new works and new voices, it is proof that what we are doing is vital for the field. We look forward to supporting the growth of so many incredible artists and welcoming our community to engage with them. Since 1964, audiences here in Waterford have had a front row seat to their breakthroughs and have had a tremendous influence on the art that has become integral to American culture. We look forward to continuing that tradition this summer and for the next 60 years.”

Member pre-sale will begin Monday, May 20, 2024, at 10am. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10am.

