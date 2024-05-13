Photos/Video: First Look at Michael Shannon and More in TURRET at A Red Orchid Theatre

Turret runs through June 9, 2024 at The Chopin Theatre in Chicago.
A Red Orchid Theatre has released photos and video from the World Premiere production of TURRET, written and directed by Ensemble Member Levi Holloway. TURRET runs through June 9, 2024 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division in Chicago. Check out the photos below and video clips above!
The cast is led by Michael Shannon (Green), Travis A. Knight (Rabbit), and Lawrence Grimm (Birdy).
Two men survive in a facility deep underground somewhere in the wild woods of the Pacific Northwest, hiding away from something terrible looming just outside. Ensnared in a relentless loop of endless tomorrows, they discover the wolf isn’t at the door, he’s already inside, waiting in the creeping darkness all around them. TURRET is an excavation of masculinity, love, loss and isolation; a claustrophobic carnival of carnage, carrier pigeons, cribbage, whiskey, music, mischief and mayhem.
Photo Credit: Jesus Santos
