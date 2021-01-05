Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, January 9, 2021

Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern's misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships. (TV-14) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/30/20)

Guest starring Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique "Ricky" Guerin, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lindsey Kraft as Ellie Lewis, Ryan Kennedy as Brendan Lewis, Carlos Lacamara as Carl Porter, Daniel Di Tomasso as Zane Lumet, Jennifer Angeli as Toni Snyder and Araz Yaghoubi as Tech Guy.

"Fault" was written by Peter Blake and Mark Rozeman, and directed by Vanessa Parise.

