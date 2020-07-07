Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
"Ghosts" - After the disappearance of his daughter is ignored by local police, a Native American man decides to take matters into his own hands. When his search escalates to murder, the team must track him down before his crusade claims any more lives, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, July 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/10/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
