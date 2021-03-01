Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021Jackie decides she needs to be Jean's relationship guru and helps her land a date with a guy from the farmers market. Meanwhile, Freddie worries that he's not interesting enough for Celia when he learns about her dating history and decides to make a change. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 2/10/21)

"Dating Jean" was written by Nicole Sun and directed by Pam Fryman.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Follow "Call Your Mother" (#CallYourMother) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

