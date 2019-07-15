Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, July 30, 2019
"Liar Liar, Room on Fire" - When Katie forgets Greg's birthday, she attempts to make up for it by pulling together a last-minute dinner party; but when the evening falls flat, Katie gets caught up in a series of lies, leading her friends to believe that she and Greg are in marriage counseling, on "American Housewife," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/26/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Vanessa Lachey guest stars as Crissy.
"Liar Liar, Room on Fire" was written by Donald Diego and directed by Betsy Thomas.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
