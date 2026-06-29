SPIRITED AWAY Will Make North American Premiere at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre

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TOHO's stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film masterpiece SPIRITED AWAY. will make its North American premiere next year. Direct from Japan, performed in Japanese (with English surtitles) by a company of 50 actors, puppeteers and musicians, this production will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre from May 6 to August 15, 2027.

Hannah Mirvish said: “I am thrilled that this dazzling and unique stage production of one of my favourite films will first be seen in North America in Toronto. It is a mammoth undertaking, full of wonder and thrilling stagecraft. To host it at the Princess of Wales Theatre is a dream come true.”

David Mirvish said: “We always strive to bring the best of world theatre to Toronto. This stage production of SPIRITED AWAY is indeed one of the best theatrical experiences I have ever seen. It also reunites us with our good friend and colleague, John Caird, who is the director and co-adaptor of SPIRITED AWAY. John was born in Edmonton, Alberta, but has lived most of his life in the UK. One of the leading theatre directors in the world of his generation, John was the original co-director and co-adaptor of Les Misérables, which had its Canadian premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in 1989 and has returned many times since. He also directed and adapted Jane Eyre for us in 1996, which had its world premiere at the Royal Alex. John will be mounting Jane Eyre's UK premiere in a new production this August in London.

About Spirited Away

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless SPIRITED AWAY, produced by Studio Ghibli, became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals, SPIRITED AWAY tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro, who, while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

It subsequently won Best New Play at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards and was nominated for four Olivier Awards including Best Set Design (Jon Bausor, Toby Olié, Daisy Beattie, Satoshi Kuriyama), Best Costume Design (Sachiko Nakahara), Best Sound Design (Koichi Yamamoto), and Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Following these milestone achievements, the production further expanded its global footprint across Asia, capturing international acclaim with an overwhelming 42-performance run at the Shanghai Culture Square in China in July and August 2025. This was immediately followed by a triumphant three-month, 94-performance run at the Seoul Arts Center Opera House in South Korea starting in January 2026.

With every single performance entirely sold out across both international runs, this Japanese-born masterpiece has firmly established its powerful presence on the global stage, paving the way for its highly anticipated 2026–2028 world tour.

The tour kicks off at the National Theater, Taipei, (December 2026 – January 2027), before returning to Tokyo and embarking on a Japan National Tour (March – August 2027).

Its North American premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto will be followed by its US Premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles (September – October 2027). The tour concludes with its long-awaited return engagement to the London Coliseum (March – July 2028).

Casting for the world tour will be announced at a later date.

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