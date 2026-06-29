A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Add Performances in Sydney

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The Sydney season of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL has added additional performances. Tickets for shows through to Sunday 10 January 2027 will go on sale from Wednesday 1 July. The internationally acclaimed production will play a strictly limited season at the Sydney Lyric from Saturday 14 November 2026.

Ahead of arriving in Australia for rehearsals commencing in early July, the Broadway star reprising his highly acclaimed role as Neil Diamond (Then), Will Swenson, said, "I'm beyond excited to be playing Neil Diamond in Melbourne and Sydney. Telling Neil's life story through his incredible music is such a privilege. This will be my very first time performing in Australia, and I can't think of a more thrilling way to make my Australian debut than in this beautiful production that means so much to me."

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 140 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “Cracklin' Rosie”, "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and the world.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a deeply personal and electrifying theatrical experience, charting Neil Diamond's rise to superstardom through the songs that defined his life and career.

Neil Diamond's connection with Australia spans nearly half a century of music and memories. He has toured here seven times with promoter Paul Dainty AO, from the landmark Thank You Australia tour in 1976 through to 2015, with his music resonating deeply with audiences. His iconic 1972 live album Hot August Night spent 29 weeks at number one and 65 weeks on the chart, making it the third-longest-charting album of its era in Australian music history.

"Some of my most thrilling nights have been while sharing my music with audiences around the world,” said Neil Diamond. "A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has already had an incredible journey on Broadway and is currently touring across the U.S. and it's an incredible honour to see it heading to Melbourne and Sydney. I hope Australian audiences enjoy the show as much as I have.”

The Australian cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is led by Broadway star Will Swenson in the titular role Neil Diamond - Then, bringing his acclaimed, award-winning performance to Australia for the very first time. Joining Swenson is an exceptional company of Australian talent, featuring principal cast members Terence Crawford (Neil Diamond – Now), Ashleigh Rubenach (Marcia Murphey), Monica Sayers (Doctor), Alana Tranter (Jaye Posner), Tim Wright (Fred Weintraub / Tommy O'Rourke), Paul Hanlon (Bert Berns / Kieve Diamond), Hannah Fredericksen (Ellie Greenwich / Rose Diamond), with Rob Mallett (Standby Neil Diamond – Then), and Mark Owen Taylor (Standby Neil Diamond – Now, Fred Weintraub / Tommy O'Rourke, Bert Berns / Kieve Diamond).

Rounding out the company as “The Beautiful Noise” ensemble are Katrina Bickerton, Cameron Davey, Paul Leandre Escorrido, Matt Hourigan, Alana Iannace, Jerome Javier (Swing) Joshua Kobeck, Etuate Lutui (Shilo soloist), Anna Mallows (Swing), Jordan Malone, James Maxfield (Swing), Isabella Roberts, Sophie Tzioumis, Emma Wilby (Swing), and Erica Wild (Swing).

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