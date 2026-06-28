Photos: YEMAYA On Stage at The Black Box, Proscenium Theater

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Manila, Philippines—Better known for staging hit musicals from Broadway and the West End, 9 Works Theatrical is charting new waters with its first-ever straight play, “Yemaya.” The production is a spellbinding Filipino translation of Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes’ acclaimed play, "Yemaya’s Belly."

“Himala: Isang Musikal” director Ed Lacson Jr. returns to helm this production, featuring a lyrical Filipino translation by Eljay Castro Deldoc.

“Yemaya” follows the coming-of-age journey of Jesus/Mulo (Tommy Alejandrino, Benedix Ramos), a young boy from a remote coastal town who dreams of traveling to America after tasting an ice-cold Coke for the first time. His pursuit of meeting the American president takes him from his quiet home to a bustling city and across treacherous seas. It is an epic adventure driven by deep-seated hope, fierce perseverance, and a profound sexual awakening.

On stage, the cast is completed by Bituin Escalante as Inay and Yemaya, the deity of the sea; Sheena Belarmino and Ness Roque as Maya; Herbie Go as Tico; Anthony Falcon as Jelin; and Sheenly Gener as Lila.

Wenah Nagales covers the roles of Yemaya, Ina, and Lila, while Only Torres covers the roles of Tico and Jelin.

Through raw storytelling, magic realism, and stunning stagecraft, "Yemaya" promises audiences a sensory, deeply moving voyage on sand and the sea that is not to be missed.

“Yemaya” runs until July 5, 2026, at The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, Makati. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.net.

Photos: Myra Ho

Bituin Escalante, Tommy Alejandrino

Tommy Alejandrino

Anthony Falcon, Tommy Alejandrino

Tommy Alejandrino, Bituin Escalante

Tommy Alejandrino

More on The Black Box, Proscenium Theater Recent Articles EXCLUSIVE: Take a First Look at 9 Works Theatrical’s YEMAYA in Rehearsal 5/30/2026