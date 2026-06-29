Full Cast Set For THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS UK and Ireland Tour

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Full casting has been announced for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Silence of the Lambs, as the global cultural phenomenon prepares to make its world stage play premiere. Mollie Gallagher (Coronation Street) will make her professional theatre debut as 'Clarice Starling', Oliver Farnworth (Emmerdale) will star as 'Jack Crawford' alongside Sam Jackson (Skins) as 'Buffalo Bill', when the electrifying new production opens at Leicester's Curve theatre on Saturday 01 August 2026, ahead of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Also joining the ensemble are Minal Patel as 'Frederick Chilton'; Jo Mousley as 'Senator Ruth Martin'; Lottie Amor as 'Catherine Martin'; Mark Peachey as 'Pilcher'; Andrew Joshi as 'Peterson'; Jonny Magnanti as 'Wertimer', with Mary Timbrell Hill completing the company, all taking on a variety of roles.

They join previously announced British actor, singer, presenter, writer and director, John Partridge. Best known for his long-running role as Christian Clarke in BBC 1's Eastenders and extensive range of West End credits from CATS to Everybody's Talking About Jamie, John will don the iconic mask as the refined and sadistic Dr Hannibal Lecter.

Mollie Gallagher makes her professional theatrical debut as Clarice Starling. Mollie is an award-winning actor (Serial drama performance, National Theatre Awards) best-known for her role as Nina Lucas on ITV long running soap, Coronation Street. Mollie joined Coronation Street straight out of drama school and has since been central to some of the show's biggest storylines, including the powerful 'Nina' and 'Seb' hate crime storyline, based on the attack of Sophie Lanacaster. In 2023 Mollie took part in ITV's Dancing On Ice in which she reached the semi-finals. The Silence of the Lambs is Mollie's professional theatre debut.

Oliver Farnworth is Jack Crawford. His theatre credits include: 42nd Street (Sadlers Wells); Fatal Attraction (Tour); The Girl on the Train (Tour); The Marilyn Conspiracy (Tour); Down The Dock Road (Theatre Royal Liverpool); Dobbo (Royal Court Liverpool); Inherit The Wind (New Vic Theatre); Beautiful Thing (Arts Theatre / UK Tour); Santa Claus The Musical (Grand Theatre Singapore); The Widowing of Mrs Holroyd (New Vic Theatre); A View From The Bridge (Theatre By The Lake); Holding The Man (Trafalgar Studios); Kes (Liverpool Playhouse & UK Tour); Merchant of Venice (Changeling Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (British Shakespeare Company); Saturday Night, Sunday Morning (Harrogate Theatre / Oldham Coliseum); London Plays: London Tongue (Old red Lion); Under Milk Wood (New Vic Studio); The Roaring Girl (New Vic Studio) and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Redgrave Theatre). Television includes: Emmerdale, Endeavour VI, Coronation Street, Mr. Selfridge, Doctors XIV, The Royal and Hollyoaks. Films include Love Type D.

Sam Jackson is Jame Gumb (Buffalo Bill). His theatre includes: Ichabod Crane in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (UK Tour), Jamie in Beautiful Thing (UK Tour), Haemon in Antigone (Eagle's Nest Theatre) and Billy in Kes (Derby Playhouse). Television includes: Sean Crimp in Father Brown (BBC), James in Drifters (E4), Cameron Pollins in Holby City (BBC), Ryan in Heartbeat (ITV), Jonathan in The Syndicate (BBC), Alex Henley in Skins (E4). Film includes: Adam in The Drowning of Arthur Braxton (Firefox)

When FBI trainee Clarice Starling is sent to interview the psychiatrist and infamous murderer Hannibal Lecter, it's hoped his brilliant mind will help catch sadistic new serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Another girl is missing, and time is running out. But Dr Lecter has questions of his own, and now Clarice must decide: keep a safe distance, or let Hannibal 'The Cannibal' into her head?

Two-time Pulitzer finalist Gina Gionfriddo (Law & Order (NBC), House of Cards (Netflix), Becky Shaw, whose recent Broadway debut earned two Tony nominations and one win) brings Thomas Harris gripping literary masterpiece to the stage in a bold adaptation directed by the Curve's Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster. Gionfriddo's theatrical adaptation delves into the psychological tension of Thomas Harris's landmark novel, drawing the audience deep into Clarice and Lecter's intelligent, intricate, and bone-chilling game of cat-and-mouse, as the FBI scramble to catch Buffalo Bill, a serial killer still at large.

The tour's award-winning creative team is completed by acclaimed theatre Designer, Michael Taylor (The Ladykillers (Olivier-nominated), Billy Elliot (Leicester Curve)); Sound Designer, Carolyn Downing (award-winning credits include her Olivier for Chimerica and Tony Award for Life of Pi); Projection Designer, George Reeve (2025 Tony Award recipient for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Maybe Happy Ending, Disney's Hercules and Oliver (West End and Chichester Festival Theatre); Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning Composer, Grant Olding, whose theatre credits include numerous collaborations with Nicholas Hytner at both The Bridge and National Theatres, including One Man, Two Guvnors; Tony and Olivier-nominated Lighting Designer, Howard Hudson (Starlight Express, Troubadour Theatre, & Juliet, Broadway, West End, International and UK tours) and Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA. Julia Thomas is Associate Director.

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