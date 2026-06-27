Review: WORKING FOR CRUMBS at B St. Theatre

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What do you get when you cross Weekend at Bernie’s with Horrible Bosses? The winner of the 2025 B St. Theatre New Comedies Festival, Working for Crumbs. Playwright Kate Danley’s latest success brings together a hilarious troupe of office stereotypes, creating a fast-paced comedy filled with witty dialogue, huge personalities, and a glorious collection of bad decisions.

Working for Crumbs follows Grace and Amy, two overworked and underappreciated administrative assistants struggling to find motivation in their toxic office environment. Their singular joy is thinking of ways to get the hunky delivery guy to bring in more water bottles. Despite daily struggles to please their cantankerous boss, Helen, and avoid a smelly coworker, Molly, they manage to keep the office running. That is, until a workplace accident upends their lives into a series of misunderstandings, cover-ups, and laugh-out-loud chaos.

Director Lyndsay Burch keeps the production moving briskly, expertly balancing the play's rapid-fire humor with its moments of heart. She allows the chaos to build naturally while giving each character time to shine. In usual B St. fashion, the show is perfectly cast, and the actors embrace the exaggerated personalities of their characters. Tara Sissom and Stephanie Altholz shine as Grace and Amy, boasting strong comedic timing and reminding me of my own nightmarish experiences in office work. Amy Kelly as Molly and Jason Kuykendall as the delivery man/janitor are perfect in their roles, playing up the physical comedy to create some of the production’s biggest laughs. The cast wouldn’t be complete without a villain, and Elisabeth Nunziato brings serious Anna Wintour vibes to her character, Helen, the boss everyone loves to hate. This team works together flawlessly on the stage, if not in the office, to produce one of the funniest offerings at the B St. this season.

Working for Crumbs plays at the B St. Theatre through July 12th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers Photography

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