Review: MEN OF SOUL at Black Ensemble Theater

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Walking into the Black Ensemble Theater on a summer day, you can tell you’re going to be in good hands. The house glows in cherry red with its soft seats, warm walls as the PA is spinning Al Green, James Brown, and Teddy Pendergrass like a playlist curated by a cool uncle. The vibe is set. Then the lights drop, and Men of Soul delivers on that promise with style.

Eleven years after its world premiere, Men of Soul is back! Created and directed by Artistic Director Daryl D. Brooks, the show is a tribute revue celebrating the legends of soul, R&B, and rock. It plays like a greatest‑hits album you never want to end. The opening number, “Men of Soul,” bursts forth with driving drums and a full‑company performance that sets a joyful tone from the first beat — and the energy never lets up.

We kick off with the classics of Ray Charles, and Jaitee Thomas’s tribute is a standout. His rendition of “The Right Time” with powerhouse vocals from Raven Carroll, Tamara Batiest, and Chloe Johnson sets a high bar for the evening, and “Georgia on My Mind” is thoroughly moving.

Michael J. Santos brings big laughs and bigger vocals to Tom Jones, curly wig and all. Vincent Jordan and Johnson strike real chemistry in a captivating rendition of Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love.” Ben Woods has the crowd swaying with his tribute to Jeffrey Osborne, “You Should Be Mine” (aka, ‘The Woo Woo Song’). And when a microphone hiccup interrupts Kevin Pollack’s Joe Cocker tribute, he simply leans in and powers through “With a Little Help from My Friends” with pure volume and heart.

And then there's “Purple Rain.” Max Schingen nails the impression, complete with an air-guitar solo. But the true showstopper is the band — specifically, a guitarist who sounds like he lifted the solo straight off the record. In what feels like a rock concert, the musicians ride the groove into an epic outro, closing Act One on an explosive, crowd‑pleasing high.

Act Two opens with a warm, well-earned nod to the women of soul. Carroll, Batiest, and Johnson ignite the stage with “I’m Every Woman,” setting a lively tone for the second half. Batiest later brings warmth and a generous dose of humor as Patti LaBelle opposite Dwight Neal's Luther Vandross, who walks out in a black‑and‑gold sequined jacket that says everything before he sings a note. Their duet, “If Only for One Night,” is smooth, soulful, and delightfully funny.

A highlight of the act is the Peabo Bryson tribute from Jordan, who moves effortlessly from raw passion to quiet tenderness in “Feel the Fire,” honoring Bryson’s recent passing with heartfelt sincerity. The keyboardist’s tasteful embellishments throughout deserve a special mention. Santos returns once more — this time as a feather‑clad, sequin‑drenched Elton John — for a perfectly timed, delightfully playful romp through “Bennie and the Jets.”

The show closes with a Bill Withers medley that brings the full company back for one final burst of joy — dancing, iconic lines, and a fantastic instrumental that has the audience jiving in their seats until the last note.

The production keeps staging intentionally simple, allowing costumes, wigs, and lighting to shape the atmosphere. Short skits between numbers weave in music history, grounding the evening in the artists’ stories — their challenges, their triumphs, and the dreams that fueled their work. It gives the laughter and the big vocal moments a meaningful foundation.

Men of Soul is the kind of show that makes you clap without thinking, whisper “I forgot how much I love this song” to your seatmate, and leave the theater in a genuinely good mood. If you’re a fan of soul, rock, and R&B, you’re sure to give this musical journey through the greats two thumbs up.

Men of Soul runs June 20 through August 9 at the Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark Street, Chicago. Tickets are available by calling 773‑769‑4451 or at the link below.

Photo credit: Aaron Reese Boseman

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