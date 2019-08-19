Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, September 6, 2019
"American Idol" - While Greg enlists Oliver and Anna-Kat's help to drum up new recruits for the Westport Historical Guild, Katie does her best to support Taylor's dreams of becoming the next AMERICAN IDOL on "American Housewife" FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 03/19/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
The episode includes special appearances by music industry forces and the superstar judges of ABC's "American Idol," Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest.
"American Idol" was written by Jordan Roter and directed by John Putch.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
