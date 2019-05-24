Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHISTLEBLOWER on CBS - Friday, May 31, 2019
"Polygamy, Power and Profits: The Case Against the Kingstons" - When Bryan Nelson, a Salt Lake City college student, finds out that his girlfriend, Mary, grew up in a secretive polygamist sect that plans to force her to wed her first cousin, he helps her escape from her family's control. Mary Nelson, now his wife, tells Bryan her father has 18 wives and she has more than 200 siblings. Soon, Bryan learns more about the group and its substantial business empire, including a casino, a hotel, a gun manufacturer and a multimillion-dollar renewable energy company. Host Alex Ferrer investigates allegations of tax fraud and money laundering by members of the Kingston Clan, on WHISTLEBLOWER, Friday, May 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Bryan and Mary believe that the sect might be defrauding the government on a massive scale, and the pair is determined expose the potential wrongdoing and bring their evidence to the FBI. A federal investigation into the renewable energy company leads to an indictment against several individuals of the Kingston sect, who the government alleges were responsible for a $511 million in a tax fraud scheme. WHISTLEBLOWER is produced by CBS News Productions and CBS Television Studios. Alex Ferrer is the host. Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer. Anthony Batson, Alex Ferrer and Ted Eccles are the executive producers. Peter Bull is the senior producer. Alicia Tejada is the senior coordinating producer. Lincoln Farr, Ruth Reiss are the producers. Dani Levy is the associate producer. Marcus Balsam, James Taylor, and Greg Socher are the editors.
Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of STRAHAN & SARA, 5/27-6/3
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, June 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, June 13, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, June 13, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CODE on CBS - Monday, June 10, 2019