Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHISTLEBLOWER on CBS - Friday, May 31, 2019

"Polygamy, Power and Profits: The Case Against the Kingstons" - When Bryan Nelson, a Salt Lake City college student, finds out that his girlfriend, Mary, grew up in a secretive polygamist sect that plans to force her to wed her first cousin, he helps her escape from her family's control. Mary Nelson, now his wife, tells Bryan her father has 18 wives and she has more than 200 siblings. Soon, Bryan learns more about the group and its substantial business empire, including a casino, a hotel, a gun manufacturer and a multimillion-dollar renewable energy company.

Host Alex Ferrer investigates allegations of tax fraud and money laundering by members of the Kingston Clan, on WHISTLEBLOWER, Friday, May 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Bryan and Mary believe that the sect might be defrauding the government on a massive scale, and the pair is determined expose the potential wrongdoing and bring their evidence to the FBI. A federal investigation into the renewable energy company leads to an indictment against several individuals of the Kingston sect, who the government alleges were responsible for a $511 million in a tax fraud scheme.





