Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"Hanukkah On The Seas" - Pop-Pop surprises THE FAMILY with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica stirs up holiday trouble at home on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Judd Hirsch as Pop-Pop, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz and Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz.
"Hanukkah On The Seas" was written by Annie Mebane and directed by Jason Blount.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
