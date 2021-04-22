Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee.
Following Erica and Geoff's breakup, Murray decides to take Erica out on a daddy-daughter date to cheer her up. Meanwhile, Adam is excited to participate in the school senior prank until his conscience catches up with him and he enlists Beverly's help to get him out of it. (TV-PG, L)
Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Kenny Ridwan as DAVE Kim, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Anthony Michael Hall as Mr. Perott, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Zayne Emory as JC Spink and Alex Jennings as Carla.
"Daddy Daughter Day 2" was written by Aaron Kaczander and Erik Weiner, and directed by Mary Lambert.
Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Kenny Ridwan as DAVE Kim, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Anthony Michael Hall as Mr. Perott, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Zayne Emory as JC Spink and Alex Jennings as Carla.
"Daddy Daughter Day 2" was written by Aaron Kaczander and Erik Weiner, and directed by Mary Lambert.