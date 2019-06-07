Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE AMAZING RACE on CBS - Wednesday, June 12, 2019
"Let's Split" - Teams take a bumpy ride in Split, Croatia and try not to get tongue-twisted reciting poetry while in motion, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, June 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.
THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each Team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each Team competes in a series of challenges - some mental and some physical - and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination.
Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.
