Kristin Hanggi and Ben Decter's IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE! Will Premiere in Los Angeles

Kristin Hanggi and Ben Decter's new musical, It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price!, featuring music by Decter, book by Decter and Hanggi, and directed by Hanggi, will premiere this November.

Performances for the six-week limited engagement will play at The Hudson Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood, from November 7 to December 15, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, November 14.

It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who’s in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking his sister, Lucy, after she sings about wanting a bat mitzvah. Lucy attends the same school, but in the special day class. She has epilepsy and related learning challenges – lots of them. Jackson’s principal insists Jackson explain himself to the entire school in order to avoid expulsion. With music he steals from his composer dad, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical. Through each family member’s bravery, we watch healing begin for all.

“When my family was in crisis – my little girl, diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, was having 100 seizures a day and we felt so isolated – I never imagined a musical would grow out of it. Writing these songs helped my family have difficult conversations and come together,” said Ben Decter. “It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! is a fun, irreverent look at a family going through a really hard time – that everyone can relate to.”

“This musical is a true passion project for us. It’s about dealing with struggles in our families and how challenging it is to be seen by those closest to us. Through art, our characters learn to explore uncomfortable feelings — things that can be difficult to share or admit,” added Kristin Hanggi. “We can’t wait for Los Angeles – where I’ve gotten the opportunity to launch other new musicals – to see our show!”

Kristin Hanggi is best known for directing the smash-hit Rock of Ages, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical. Ms. Hanggi also developed and directed the original Los Angeles and Off-Broadway productions of the acclaimed pop opera bare. Other past stage productions include Off-Broadway’s Accidentally Brave; Off Broadway’s Clueless (New Group); Seattle 5th Avenue’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion; and Pussycat Dolls Live at the Roxy with Christina Applegate, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Charlize Theron. As a film director, Kristin directed the film version of Accidentally Brave (produced by Steven Soderbergh), Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List, Grantham & Rose, and the musical film Dear Dumb Diary, which she also co-wrote. She also directed on Netflix’s musical series Julie & the Phantoms. In June 2013, Kristin returned to her alma mater to receive the UCLA School of Theater, Film, & Television Distinguished Alumni Award.

Ben Decter is an Emmy Award-winning composer and songwriter, who has created a diverse body of music for TV, theater and film. Scores include Netflix’s “Lucifer,” ABC’s “Bless This Mess,” FOX’s “Lethal Weapon,” ABC’s “Off the Map” (Shonda Rhimes). His writing has appeared in Hippocampus, Months to Years, Kaleidoscope and HuffPo. Born in Manhattan, and raised in New Jersey, Ben graduated from Harvard University, where he met his future wife, Jackie Sloan, when they performed onstage together in Godspell. Since then, they have been writing songs (as Paley Jones), exploring Los Angeles, and raising two stellar kids.

It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! is supported by UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on creating value for those living with severe diseases. For three decades, they have been committed to people living with epilepsy and rare epilepsy syndromes and their families to support them navigating the moments in their lives that matter most. As a leader in the space, UCB is more invested than ever in profoundly improving the lives of the communities they serve.

Community Partners for It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! include Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation Los Angeles, and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation.

The full cast and creative team for It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! and the ticket on-sale date will be announced later. For information on the production visit www.tylerpricemusical.com.

