Renée Fleming & More to Perform in New Jersey Performing Arts Center's 24-25 Classical Music Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s 2024-25 Classical Music Season has been revealed! Tickets Go On Sale: Friday, May 3, 3024, at 10:00 a.m.

Sun 10.06 @ 3:00 p.m. Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene with Renée Fleming

Xian Zhang - conductor

Renée Fleming - soprano

New Jersey Symphony

Presented in collaboration with New Jersey Symphony, NJPAC kick-starts the season with a breathtaking multi-media concert featuring international superstar Renée Fleming (pictured above). As fall colors flare, America's most celebrated soprano adds the exquisite hues of her own voice to this concert, inspired by her 2023 Grammy Award-winning album, Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene. This special performance spans Classical, Romantic and contemporary music, exploring nature as both inspiration and victim of humanity. Accompanying the onstage performers will be a stunning film by the National Geographic Society.

Sat 11.23 @ 8:00 p.m. Kronos Quartet

David Harrington - violin

Gabriela Diaz - violin

Ayane Kozasa - viola

Paul Wiancko - cello

Two events took place during NJPAC's inaugural season (1997-98) that boldly announced what the vision of this new arts center would be. The first, a performance by the boundary-pushing chamber group Kronos Quartet. The second, a tribute to gospel singer and activist Mahalia Jackson. Now, the Kronos Quartet returns to NJPAC to explore the inspiring voice of Mahalia Jackson, refracted through today's foremost composers.

Mahalia Jackson was the voice of the civil rights movement. She sang her truth across the south: at Selma, the March on Washington and the funeral of Martin Luther King, Jr. She won the first-ever GRAMMY for gospel music, and was honored with a posthumous lifetime achievement award in 1972.

For 50 years, San Francisco's Kronos Quartet has challenged and reimagined what a string quartet can be. Kronos has been at the forefront of revolutionizing chamber music into a living art form that responds to the people and issues of our time. This marks the NJPAC debut of the latest iteration of Kronos Quartet featuring its two newest members: violinist Gabriela Diaz and cellist Paul Wiancko.

Sat 3.08 @ 3:00 p.m. (pre-show talk @ 2:00 p.m.) Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Bruce Liu

Bruce Liu - piano

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields returns to NJPAC after its May 2024 concert with Joshua Bell. The chamber orchestra is beloved around the world for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of classical music. This performance features Bruce Liu, first-prize winner of the 2021 Chopin Piano Competition. The piano virtuoso is hailed as one of the most exciting talents of his generation, with a "rock-star status in the classical music world" (The Globe and Mail).

NJPAC hosts a pre-show talk @ 2:00 p.m. Free for ticketholders, Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to the show in the Chase Room, is an interactive presentation hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.

Location: New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street), Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets: $49-$149. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org.

Play Broadway Games