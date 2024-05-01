 Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Orchestra Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Orchestra will come to Alberta Bair Theater in just 1 week on Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 P.M. Join in before the performance, 5:30 – 7 P.M., for refreshments and live music to celebrate the end of another great season at ABT. Tito Puente Jr. will be mingling in the lobby during the celebration.

Always honoring his father’s legacy, Tito Puente Jr. has also made a name for himself as one of the most exciting Latin musicians touring today. Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him – imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. It’s in his looks, his joy, and his music. Tito Jr. is on a passionate mission, determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father.

Tito Jr. reveres the magnificent, lasting impact his father had on our musical lives. “People who don’t know anything about Latin music know my father and people always, always smile when they say my father’s name,” he confides. “That is a very special gift I have been given.” Tito Puente Jr. and his Ensemble bring exhilarating Latin rhythms that will get your feet moving.

Tickets, $45, $35; $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.





