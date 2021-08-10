Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, August 25, 2021

“Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Aug. 10, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, August 25, 2021 This week on "The $100,000 Pyramid," actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer faces off against actor Luke Kirby followed by actress and singer Ashanti and singer Clay Aiken. (TV-14, DL)

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.


